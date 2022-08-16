Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,996 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

