Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 471 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.86.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $677.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,913,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

