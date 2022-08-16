Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,632 Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

EPAY opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

