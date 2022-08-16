Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

