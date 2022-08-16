Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Up 2.1 %
MKTX opened at $276.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.22.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
