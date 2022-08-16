Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Stock Down 0.2 %

Envista Profile

NVST stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

