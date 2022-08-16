Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,355 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0061 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

