Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,105 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

