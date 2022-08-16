Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

CRWD opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.47 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.