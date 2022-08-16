Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $29.75

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 29.75, but opened at 30.84. Paramount Global shares last traded at 30.10, with a volume of 20 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

