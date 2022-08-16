Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.89. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 4,668 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

