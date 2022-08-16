PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 856 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 118,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,203. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.