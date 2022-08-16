PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,683,000 after purchasing an additional 726,041 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,899. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90.

