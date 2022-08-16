PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.36. 73,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,921. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.48%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

