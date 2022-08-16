PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 229,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,573. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

