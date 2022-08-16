PAX Financial Group LLC Has $965,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.76. 12,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

