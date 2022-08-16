PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $444.88. 49,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.34 and a 200 day moving average of $423.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

