PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.35. 20,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

