PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,579. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

