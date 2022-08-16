PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Capitalization of $601.34 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,770.29 or 0.07412034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $601.34 million and $14.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
