Paybswap Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $26,844.13 and approximately $22.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036746 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
