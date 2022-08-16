Paybswap Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $26,844.13 and approximately $22.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.