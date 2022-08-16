Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

