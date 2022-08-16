Peanut (NUX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,269.00

Peanut (NUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Peanut has a market cap of $152,934.98 and approximately $178,269.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

