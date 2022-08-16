Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 38,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,031,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.65. 292,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

