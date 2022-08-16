Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

