Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $261.91. 57,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

