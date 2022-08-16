PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.