PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 94.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.
Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.65.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
