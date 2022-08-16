People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

