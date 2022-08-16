People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

