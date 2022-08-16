People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,266 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 723,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

