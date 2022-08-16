People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

