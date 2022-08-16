People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

