People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.
Insider Activity
Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %
Blackstone stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Stories
