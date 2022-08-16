People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

