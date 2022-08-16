People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $314.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $272.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

