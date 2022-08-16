People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 657,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

