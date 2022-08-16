People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

