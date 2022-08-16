People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.