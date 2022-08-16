People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
