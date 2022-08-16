People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $349.41 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.