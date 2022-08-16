People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

