People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

SBNY opened at $204.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

