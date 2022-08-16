People s United Financial Inc. Sells 23,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

