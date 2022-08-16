People s United Financial Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

