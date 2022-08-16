People s United Financial Inc. Sells 8,298 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

