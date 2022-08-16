Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski Sells 1,500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

