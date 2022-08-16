Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. 50,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $900.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

