PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $179.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

