Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

