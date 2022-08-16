PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 5.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.36.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

