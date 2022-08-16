Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 116.30 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £606.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

